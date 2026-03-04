Pezeshkian tells Arab nations: Iran 'respects sovereignty' but was 'forced to act'

New Delhi:

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has sent a direct message to neighbouring Arab countries, saying Iran respects their sovereignty but was forced to respond after attacks by the United States and Israel. In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran had tried to avoid war through talks and diplomacy. However, he said the US-Israel military action left Tehran “with no choice” but to defend itself.

“Dear leaders of our friendly and neighbouring countries, we tried, with your support, to prevent war through diplomacy. But the American-Zionist attack left us no option except self-defence. We respect your sovereignty and believe peace in the region should be protected by the countries of the region,” he wrote. His statement comes as the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance enters its sixth day.

War intensifies at sea

The situation has grown more serious after a US submarine attacked and sank an Iranian naval vessel in the Indian Ocean. The ship, identified as IRIS Dena, went down near Sri Lanka. According to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, the navy received distress signals from the vessel, which had around 180 people on board. Rescue teams recovered 87 bodies and saved 32 survivors.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the strike as historic, saying it was the first time since the Second World War that the US had sunk an enemy ship using a torpedo.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei’s death

The conflict sharply escalated after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Saturday. Following Khamenei’s killing, President Pezeshkian addressed the nation and said Iran’s armed forces would “disappoint the enemies” and were already targeting enemy bases.

He also announced the formation of an interim leadership council to manage affairs during this period. The council includes Pezeshkian, judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei and cleric Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said a new supreme leader could be chosen within “one or two days.”

Iran’s leaders have taken a tough stand since the strikes. Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned in a televised address that the US and Israel had “crossed our red line” and would pay the price. Earlier, Pezeshkian called Khamenei’s killing a “declaration of war against Muslims” and said avenging his death was both a right and a duty of the Islamic Republic.