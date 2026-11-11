Pete Hegseth survives impeachment push in narrow 211-204 vote, Trump says Democrats' move 'miserably failed'

Washington:

In a show of unity following the party's disappointing midterm election results, House Republican leaders and White House officials on Tuesday night blocked an effort to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, securing a procedural victory for President Donald Trump after a contentious push by Republican Representative Thomas Massie.

In a narrow 211-204 vote, lawmakers agreed to refer the impeachment resolution to a committee, effectively blocking it from being debated or put to a direct vote on the House floor. The move was backed by Republican leaders, who worked closely with senior White House officials to gather support against the measure, CNN reported.

Massie had introduced a privileged resolution containing eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. He accused the US Secretary of War of violating the Constitution and the War Powers Act by authorising military strikes against Iran and Yemen without congressional approval. The resolution also cited Hegseth's alleged role in overseeing the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The vote may only delay an impeachment push against Hegseth, with Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January.

Democrats' move 'miserably failed'

Following the defeat of the impeachment bid against Hegseth, President Trump celebrated the outcome and called the Democrats' attempt "a miserable failure".

Taking to Truth Social shortly after the vote, Trump praised party unity for standing behind Hegseth, while launching a sharp attack on Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who crossed party lines to introduce the impeachment measure.

"The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete," Trump wrote.

The President defended Hegseth's performance at the Pentagon, crediting him with decisive military successes overseas and an unprecedented surge in armed forces enlistment. "Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot," Trump said.

Accusing political opponents of abusing congressional power, Trump added, "The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

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