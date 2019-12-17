How Pervez Musharraf's death penalty saga began 20 years ago from India. Chronology of Events

Image Source : ASSOCIATED PRESS How Pervez Musharraf's death penalty sega began 20 years ago from India. Chronology of Events

Former Pakistan President and Military dictator Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in the case of high treason by a special court in Pakistan. The Peshawar High Court pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, December 17. Musharraf has long been out of the country and is not likely to return at the call of this judgement. He has been living in Dubai since the last few years.

A case of high treason was filed against Musharraf in 2013 when Nawaz Sharif's PML-N government came back to power in 2013.

The two had fallen out in 1999 after Pakistan's disastrous loss to India in the Kargil War. After the loss, Pervez Musharraf succesfully carried out a coup and ruled the country for the next 8 years first as military dictator and later as the President. The fall-out between the two leaders began a personal animosity that has led to this day when Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in the very country he once ruled.

Following is the chronology of events leading to Pakistan's ex-military ruler Pervez Musharraf's death sentence in high treason case:

October 12, 1999: Musharraf overthrows Nawaz Sharif's legitimate government in Pakistan after the two fell out over Kargil War. He then went on to rule Pakistan as a military dictator befre announcing himself as the President.

October 6, 2007: Musharraf wins re-election in a contested presidential vote.

November 3, 2007: He declares a state of emergency and fires several prominent judges to consolidate his grip on the courts.

November 28, 2007: Musharraf resigns as Pakistan Army chief and is sworn in for a new five-year term as president.

December 15, 2007: The state of emergency is lifted by Musharraf.

August 2008: Musharraf resigns after the two main governing parties agree to launch impeachment proceedings against him.

July 31, 2009: Pakistan's Supreme Court rules that November 3, 2007 acts of Musharraf as unconstitutional and abrogation, subversion of the Constitution.

August 6, 2009: Musharraf refuses to answer the charges against him and leaves Pakistan for the UK.

January 23, 2012: Senate of Pakistan passes a resolution demanding immediate arrest of Musharraf upon his arrival in Pakistan.

March 24, 2013: Musharraf returns to Pakistan to contest general elections.

April 8, 2013: Supreme Court summons Musharraf in the treason case against him. The court also instructs to add his name to the no-fly or the Exit Control List (ECL).

April 16, 2013: Musharraf is barred from standing in the parliamentary elections.

April 30, 2013: The Peshawar High Court bars Musharraf from ever contesting elections for either the National Assembly or the Senate.

November 19, 2013: The PML-N government submits five charges of high treason against Musharraf in a special court.

December 12, 2013: Special court summons Musharraf to face treason charges.

January 2, 2014: Musharraf is moved to hospital after suffering a "heart problem" while on his way for the hearing.

January 7, 2014: Doctors submit Musharraf's medical report to court, detailing that he is suffering from "triple-vessel coronary artery disease and eight other diseases".

January 16, 2014: Musharraf declared to be in a "critical state".

February 7, 2014: Special court once again orders Musharraf to appear in the treason case.

February 18, 2014: After avoiding 22 consecutive hearings, Musharraf finally appears in the court, but no charges are framed against him.

March 30, 2014: Musharraf is indicted for treason and pleads not guilty to all charges.

April 3, 2014: Musharraf petitions the Supreme Court for the removal of his name from the ECL so he may travel abroad to visit his ailing mother.

December 22, 2015: Musharraf says he invoked emergency after consulting Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani among other civilian and military leaders.

March 14, 2016: The former president seeks one-time permission to go abroad on medical grounds.

March 16, 2016: SC orders the removal of Musharraf's name from the ECL, allowing him to travel abroad for treatment.

March 18, 2016: Musharraf leaves for Dubai to seek medical treatment.

May 11, 2016: Special court declares Musharraf an absconder in the high treason case against him.

November 10, 2017: Musharraf announces 'grand alliance' of 23 political parties that will operate under the umbrella of the Pakistan Awami Itehad (PAI).

June 7, 2018: Supreme Court allows Musharraf to run for polls on the condition that he appear in person before the court.

August 20, 2018: Citing threats to his life, Musharraf seeks presidential security to appear before the court in the treason case.

October 24, 2018: The All Pakistan Muslim League discloses that Musharraf is suffering from amyloidosis and has difficulty standing and walking.

November 19, 2018: Court tells Musharraf's counsel to convince him to return and provide his itinerary so the treason case could proceed.

March 31, 2019: Supreme Court orders Musharraf to appear before the special court in the treason case on May 2 or lose his right of defence.

October 8, 2019: Special court decides to hear the treason trial on a daily basis from October 24.

October 24, 2019: Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government sacks the prosecution team in the treason case.

November 19, 2019: The special court concludes its proceedings in the high treason case and says that a verdict will be pronounced on November 28.

November 23, 2019: Musharraf petitions the Lahore High Court to challenge the reservation of the judgment in the treason case.

November 27, 2019: The Islamabad High Court stops special court from announcing verdict in the treason case against Musharraf.

December 5, 2019: Special court says it will announce the verdict in the case on December 17.

December 17, 2019: Special court hands Musharraf death sentence in the high treason case against him.

