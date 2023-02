Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passes away

Pakistan's former President General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) died after a prolonged illness, at a hospital in Dubai, Pakistan's Geo News reported on Sunday.

Musharraf was the 10th President of Pakistan and served as 10th chairman Joint Chiefs of staff committee of Paksitan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.

