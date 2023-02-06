Pervez Musharraf’s body to be repatriated to Pakistan; will be laid to rest in Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf.

The body of former Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf will be repatriated to his hometown in Karachi on Monday. Musharraf died at the age of 79 in Dubai after suffering a long battle with the rare disease amyloidosis on Sunday, February 5.

Citing Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a Pakistani English daily, Dawn, reported that Pakistan’s missions in the United Arab Emirates are facilitating the transportation of mortal remains.

Dubai issues NOC

Also, the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, has issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the repatriation of the body, Khaleej Times reported.

It is worth mentioning, a no-objection certificate is obligatory from the Consulate General of any country in order to repatriate the body.

According to local media reports, the body of the military dictator will be laid to rest in Karachi.

Who was Musharraf?

Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India.

He ruled the nuclear-armed state after his 1999 coup through tensions with India, an atomic proliferation scandal and an Islamic extremist insurgency. He stepped down in 2008 while facing possible impeachment.

Later, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012. But poor health plagued his last years. He maintained a soldier’s fatalism after avoiding a violent death that always seemed to be stalking him as Islamic militants twice targeted him for assassination.

