Kashmiris trained in Pakistan to fight Indian army, admits Musharraf | WATCH

Image Source : PTI Kashmiris trained as Mujahideen in Pakistan to fight Indian army, admits Musharraf | WATCH

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has admitted that Kashmiris were trained in Pakistna to fight against the Indian Army in Kashmir. He said that terrorist like Osama Bin Laden and Jalaluddin Haqqani used to be "Pakistani heroes".

In an undated interview clip shared by Pakistan politician Farhatullah Babar on Wednesday on Twitter, Musharraf can be heard saying, "Kashmiris who came to Pakistan received a hero reception here. We used to train them and support them. We considered them as Mujahideen who will fight with the Indian Army. Then, various terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba rose in this period. They (jihadi terrorists) were our heroes."

Gen Musharraf blurts that militants were nurtured and touted as 'heroes' to fight in Kashmir. If it resulted in destruction of two generations of Pashtuns it didn't matter. Is it wrong to demand Truth Commission to find who devised self serving policies that destroyed Pashtuns? https://t.co/5Q2LOvl3yb — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) November 13, 2019

He further said that Kashmiris who came to Pakistan received hero reception here. "We used to train and support them. we considered them as Mujahideen who will fight the Indian Army."

The revelation by Musharraf is nothing but proof that Pakistan, which claims to have no interference in Kashmir, has been using terrorists to fuel tensions in the region.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of using its soil to perpetrate terror in neighbouring countries.

(With ANI inputs)