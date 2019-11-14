Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
  Kashmiris trained in Pakistan to fight Indian army, admits Musharraf | WATCH

In an undated interview clip shared by Pakistan politician Farhatullah Babar on Wednesday on Twitter, Musharraf can be heard saying, "Kashmiris who came to Pakistan received a hero reception here. We used to train them and support them.

New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2019 11:10 IST
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has admitted that Kashmiris were trained in Pakistna to fight against the Indian Army in Kashmir. He said that terrorist like Osama Bin Laden and Jalaluddin Haqqani used to be "Pakistani heroes".

In an undated interview clip shared by Pakistan politician Farhatullah Babar on Wednesday on Twitter, Musharraf can be heard saying, "Kashmiris who came to Pakistan received a hero reception here. We used to train them and support them. We considered them as Mujahideen who will fight with the Indian Army. Then, various terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba rose in this period. They (jihadi terrorists) were our heroes."

He further said that Kashmiris who came to Pakistan received hero reception here. "We used to train and support them. we considered them as Mujahideen who will fight the Indian Army."

The revelation by Musharraf is nothing but proof that Pakistan, which claims to have no interference in Kashmir, has been using terrorists to fuel tensions in the region.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of using its soil to perpetrate terror in neighbouring countries.

(With ANI inputs)

