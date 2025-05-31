Pentagon chief says China prepping military for Taiwan invasion, warns of devastating consequences in Asia US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, warned that China poses an "imminent" threat to Taiwan and urged Asian countries to increase defence spending and deepen cooperation with the US to deter conflict.

Singapore:

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has issued a stark warning about an "imminent" threat posed by China to Taiwan, calling on Asian nations to increase defence spending and strengthen cooperation with the United States to deter conflict.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a prominent annual defence summit in Singapore, Hegseth clarified that while the US does not aim to "dominate or strangle China," it will not be forced out of Asia or allow its allies to be threatened.

His remarks come amid growing concern across the region about the possibility of instability should China move to invade Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out seizing by force.

China has yet to respond to Hegseth's comments on Taiwan.

China preparing to invade Taiwan: US

In his speech, Hegseth portrayed China as seeking regional dominance, accusing it of aiming to become a "hegemonic power" intent on controlling large parts of Asia.

He pointed to China's territorial disputes in the South China Sea as evidence of its aggressive posture.

Basis of Pete Hegseth's remarks

He warned that China is "credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power" in the region, citing a 2027 deadline that US officials believe President Xi Jinping has set for China's military to be capable of invading Taiwan.

This timeline has been widely discussed by US defence officials, though it has never been officially confirmed by Beijing.

"China is building the military to do it, training for it every day, and rehearsing for the real deal," Hegseth said.

"Let me be clear: any attempt by Communist China to conquer Taiwan by force would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world. There's no need to sugarcoat it. The threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent. We hope it isn’t, but it certainly could be."

The Shangri-La Dialogue often serves as a platform for both the US and China to present their strategic positions to regional leaders. However, while the US has sent one of its largest delegations to the summit this year, China has sent only a low-level delegation and cancelled its scheduled speech for Sunday.