One killed, several injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan's Punjab The Awam Express en route to Karachi from Peshawar derailed in Lodhran district of Punjab, around 400 km from Lahore, Deputy Commissioner (Lodhran) Lubna Nazir said.

Lahore:

At least one passenger was killed and 25 others injured after several coaches of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday. The Awam Express, which was travelling from Peshawar to Karachi, went off the tracks in Lodhran district, about 400 km from Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lubna Nazir told reporters.

"Some four coaches of the train were derailed, leaving one passenger dead and 25 injured," she said, adding that the condition of three passengers is "very critical."

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Lubna further said that the rescue operation for the injured passengers has been completed and the railway authorities have started the restoration of the track.

Third train derailment incident in Punjab

This marks the third train derailment in Punjab this month. Just last Monday, five passengers were injured when two coaches and the engine of the Musa Pak Express derailed at Raiwind in Lahore while on its way to Multan.

Earlier in the month, around 30 passengers were hurt when 10 coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed shortly after departing from Lahore for Islamabad.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Pakistan again extends closure of Rahim Yar Khan airbase destroyed by Indian strikes, claims Damien

Also Read: