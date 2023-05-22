After Papua New Guinea PM touches PM Modi's feet, a family pays similar obeisance at airport I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER A family pays obeisance to PM Modi as he leaves for Australia.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Jackson Airport in Papua New Guinea, he has received much appreciation and 'exceptional' honour from the island nation. As he landed in Port Moresby on Sunday, his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape shocked PM Modi by touching his feet and seeking his blessings.

In yet another incident, when the Indian Prime Minister was about to emplane for Australia, a family who was waiting for him, greeted him with deep obeisance. Later, the Prime Minister also greeted him with folded hands and interacted with the family for a few minutes before heading to Canberra.

"The Companion of the Order of Fiji"

Earlier today, Modi was conferred with the highest honour of Fiji. PM Modi was conferred with the "The Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership.

It was presented to PM Modi by PM Modi from his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date. PM Modi said that the honour is not just him but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations.

"Big Honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Papua New Guinea confers PM Modi with highest award

Papua New Guinea also conferred Prime Minister Modi with the country's highest civilian award. Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.

"Unprecedented honour for India as Papua New Guinea confers their highest award to PM Modi. Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. Very few non-residents of PNG have received this award. For Eg Bill Clinton," the official statement reads.

