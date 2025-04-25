Palestine condemns Pahalgam terror attack, President Abbas 'affirms' support for India in letter to PM Modi In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the Pahalgam terror attacks. "Please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of our deepest sympathy," Abbas wrote in the letter.

Ramallah (West Bank):

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the "heinous act" that killed 26 tourists. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abbas extended Palestine's support for India's security and stability. "We have followed with sorrow the news of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of and injured dozens of innocent civilian tourists as a result of a criminal shooting in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir," Abbas's letter reads.

Condemning the attacks, he stated in the letter, "We strongly condemn and denounce this heinous act and affirm our support for India in preserving its security and stability. We extend to Your Excellency, to your friendly people, and to the families of the victims our heartfelt condolences."

"We pray for mercy and peace for the departed, a speedy recovery for the injured, and continued prosperity and well-being for India and its people. Please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of our deepest sympathy," the letter added.

On Thursday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Modi and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attacks. The Israeli PM expressed solidarity with the people of India and the families of the victims.

Earlier, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, drew a comparison between the terror attack in Pahalgam and the October 7, 2023, Hamas strike on Israel, citing similarities in their targeting of civilians and warning of growing coordination among terrorist groups.

Drawing parallels to the Hamas-led assault that killed over 1,100 people in Israel, Azar pointed to the deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians in both cases.

Following the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, the central government has taken various diplomatic measures aimed at Pakistan. Some of the steps include suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.