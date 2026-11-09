Pakistani TV anchor Rabia Ahsan shot dead in Rawalpindi, husband taken into custody on murder charge

A Pakistani television anchor was shot dead at her residence in Rawalpindi on Sunday, with police detaining her husband in connection with the case and seizing the suspected weapon.

The victim, identified as Rabia Ahsan, worked as an anchor and programme host for a local private television channel. She was found dead at her home with a gunshot wound in the Gulshanabad area, Dawn reported.

City Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera confirmed the husband’s detention and said an investigation was underway. Police officials and forensic experts visited the residence to examine the crime scene.

During her career, Rabia worked with Hum News and GTV in the past and hosted a show at 92 News channel last.

Husband in custody, claims accidental firing

According to Sukhera, a male domestic worker told investigators that Ahsan’s husband had claimed the gunshot was accidental.

Teams from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency are collecting evidence from the house. Ahsan’s body has been sent to a hospital for a postmortem examination. Police said a case was being registered and the incident would be investigated on merit.

Rabia Ahsan's last video

Just a few hours before her death, Ahsan uploaded a short video on her social media handles where she spoke about cyber fraud and scams and the need to spread awareness across digital media.

Pakistan’s First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over Ahsan’s death and condemned the killing, calling for an impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, she also expressed concern over what she described as a “disturbing pattern of killing of another professional woman in the same metropolitan area”.

She referred to the August murder of Hina Javed, a 45-year-old digital media executive who was found dead at her Rawalpindi residence with signs of torture. Bhutto-Zardari said the outcome of the investigation into Javed’s death was still awaited.

With inputs from PTI

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