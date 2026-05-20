Pakistani officer mocked online after claiming strikes on two Indian airbases that don't exist

Islamabad:

A Pakistani military officer has come under scrutiny after claiming that two Indian airbases were struck during last year's military operation, even though the locations he mentioned reportedly do not exist as operational airbases.

A video of the officer has gone viral on social media in which he confidently claims that Pakistani missile strikes successfully targeted two Indian airbases. The clip has since been widely shared and ridiculed online.

It is pertinent to mention that following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, tensions heightened between India and Pakistan. India, on May 7, 2025, launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK. In response to Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Indian cities and defence infrastructure. However, they were successfully intercepted and destroyed mid-air by India's air defence system.

'We were assigned two targets, Rajouri Airbase and Mamun Airbase'

"We were assigned two targets, Rajouri Airbase and Mamun Airbase, and we successfully engaged them," the officer said during the interview.

However, while Rajouri is a district in Jammu and Kashmir, there is no operational Indian Air Force base there. Similarly, Mamun is a military cantonment area located near Pathankot and not an airbase.

The officer, identified as Captain Muneeb Zamal, also stated that the presence of civilians during missile launch preparations acted as a "confidence-building" factor during the operation.

Meanwhile, missile debris from the cross-border attacks was reportedly recovered from agricultural fields in Sirsa, Barmer and Jalandhar. In a separate incident in September 2025, suspected debris from a Fatah-1 missile was recovered from Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Internet mocks Pakistan

The clip has since been widely shared and mocked across social media platforms, with many users ridiculing the officer for referring to Indian airbases that reportedly do not exist.

One user took to X to write, "Archaeologists, cartographers, Google maps, and the Indian air force have launched a joint mission to locate legendary "Rajouri airbase and Mamun airbase".

"Fateh-1 hits Rajouri and Mamun airbases so hard that they cease to even exist! Next Target: Atlantis?" read another sarcastic post.

"Those words... literally how can someone tell so much fake propaganda to their country..? Pakistani society need to be a case study how people accept fake propaganda..." said another user.

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