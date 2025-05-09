Pakistani MP calls Shehbaz Sharif 'geedad', says he is scared of PM Modi | Watch video Operation Sindoor: Expressing his frustration over the government's handling of the escalating tensions with India, Ahmed accused Sharif of lacking courage and failing to respond strongly.

Islamabad:

Pakistani MP Shahid Ahmed strongly criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, referring to him as a "geedad" (coward) and accusing him of being too afraid to even mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name. He was speaking in Parliament.

Watch video here

Ahmed, while lashing out at Shehbaz Sharif in Parliament, invoked a quote attributed to Tipu Sultan: "If an army of lions is led by a jackal, they cannot fight and they lose the war." He went on to say, "Our soldiers stationed at the border expect us to show courage, but when the Prime Minister himself is a coward, when he can't take Modi's name, what message are we sending to those who are risking their lives at the frontlines?"

Tahir Iqbal was seen crying in Parliament

Earlier, MP Tahir Iqbal reportedly broke down in tears during a heated debate, pleading, "Ya Khuda, aaj bacha lo" (Oh God, save us today). He further prayed for divine protection, reflecting the palpable sense of unease sweeping the country.

A sense of fear has gripped Pakistan in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, a high-intensity military campaign launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India-Pak tensions

Relations between India and Pakistan have reached a serious flashpoint following the Pahalgam massacre, which left dozens dead. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a series of precision strikes. The operation, reportedly carried out with deep-penetration missiles, marked one of the most significant escalations since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj on Thursday night.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces carried out the precise missile strikes on Wednesday on the nine terror targets under Operation Sindoor.

