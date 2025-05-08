Pakistan Minister fact-checked on live TV by British anchor over 'no terror camps' claim | Video Pakistan news: British anchor silenced Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tarar when he started denying the existence of terrorist camps in Pakistan.

London:

Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar faced an embarrassing moment on live television when Sky News anchor Yalda Hakim challenged his claims shortly after India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Appearing on Sky News, Tarar alleged that India had targeted civilian areas during the strikes. However, Hakim swiftly fact-checked him, reminding viewers of Pakistan's long-documented history of harboring and supporting terrorist groups. "The Indian armed forces have said that they only targeted terrorist camps and not Pakistani military facilities," the anchor said.

Watch video here

Tarah attempted to deny the existence of terrorist camps within Pakistan, saying, "Let me make it very clear, there are no terrorist camps in Pakistan. Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. We are fighting terrorism on our western borders. We are the frontline state against terrorism. We have laid down 90 thousand lives in this war against terrorism."

"India, on the other hand, when we had the Jafar Express hijacking, India did not even condemn it, let alone express any concern about the incident," Tarar claimed.

British anchor countered Attaullah Tarar

Hakim interrupted to highlight Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's recent acknowledgment on her previous show, where he admitted that Pakistan had carried out the "dirty work" of supporting terrorism on behalf of the United States for thirty years.

"On my programme, just a week ago, your Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Pakistan has for decades had a policy of funding, backing and using terrorist groups as proxies in the country (India). In fact, in 2018, President Donald Trump cut military aid to Pakistan because he accused Pakistan of playing a double game,' she said.

"So, when you say there are no terrorist camps in Pakistan, that is going against what General Parvez Musharraf has said, what Benazir Bhutto has said, what your Defence Minister has said just a week ago. In fact, Bilawal Bhutto told me a few days ago that he said terrorism and funding and backing terrorist organisations have been and was part of Pakistan's history," she added.

Also Read: 14 Pakistani soldiers killed in twin attacks in Balochistan, BLA claims responsibility

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Satellite images show impact of Indian missile strikes in Pakistan | See Pics