New York:

A US federal court has sentenced Pakistani national Asif Merchant to 330 months (27 years and six months) in prison for attempting to plot the assassination of American government officials, including US President Donald Trump, on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a US Department of Justice press release.

Merchant, 48, was sentenced by US District Judge Eric R Komitee in a federal court in Brooklyn after a jury found him guilty in March 2026 of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire. The Justice Department described him as a trained operative of the IRGC, which it identified as the Iranian government's global terrorist force.

Avenge Qasem Soleimani's death

"An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct," Attorney General Todd Blanche said, adding, "The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable."

Merchant voluntarily joined the IRGC and became a trained intelligence asset before travelling to the United States to locate and pay hitmen to kill US government officials on behalf of the Iranian force.

The plot was allegedly motivated by Iran's desire to avenge the death of former IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.

Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M Scott Proctor said the IRGC had sent Merchant to the United States to avenge Soleimani's death.

"The IRGC sent Merchant to avenge the strike on their terrorist commander, Qasem Soleimani," Proctor said, adding, "Thanks to exceptional investigative and prosecutorial work by our federal law enforcement professionals, the plot failed. The stiff sentence Merchant has now received should stand as a stark warning -- if you come to America on behalf of a foreign power to commit terrorist acts, we will find you and lock you away."

Pakistani man recruited by the IRGC around 2022

Merchant was recruited by the IRGC around 2022, when he began travelling to Iran on religious pilgrimages. Through a relative, he was introduced to his handler in the force, Yousef Merhardad.

Beginning around 2023, Merchant met his handler approximately 15 times over a period of one-and-a-half years in Tehran, the capital of Iran. During these meetings, the handler trained him in counterintelligence techniques and instructed him to travel to the United States to plot the assassination of American government officials.

"Merchant was instructed that the hitmen he hired should be criminals or Mafia members and that they should carry out the assassination at a political rally in the United States. Merchant testified at trial that he believed the ultimate target of his plot was President Trump," as per the statement.

In approximately April 2024, immediately after spending a week in Iran, Merchant travelled to the United States to execute the plan. After arriving, he contacted an acquaintance to seek assistance with the assassination scheme. However, the acquaintance reported him to the FBI and subsequently worked as an informant.

Asif Merchant was arrested in July 2026

In a video recording introduced at trial, Merchant methodically described a portion of his plot to the informant and mapped out the murder of a politician at a political rally. Merchant subsequently contacted individuals he believed to be hitmen, who were actually undercover FBI agents. He met the purported hitmen three times and told them that he was working with people overseas and wanted to hire them to kill a politician.

He then paid the purported hitmen USD 5,000 as an initial payment for the murder plot, which Merchant obtained with the assistance of overseas relatives.

Merchant was arrested in Richmond, Texas, on July 12, 2026, as he was about to leave for the airport to depart the United States.

The investigation also recovered evidence from Merchant's laptop, cellphones, and social media accounts, which showed his focus on the 2024 presidential election and Trump. The materials presented during the trial included internet searches related to campaign rallies and a Google Maps search for the location of a Trump rally in New Jersey. His social media accounts also contained posts praising Soleimani and targeting Trump and the United States.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella Jr. said the sentence would ensure Merchant could no longer plan attacks against the country.

Also Read

US intel indicates Iran planning 'dirty bomb attack' in Washington to target Trump officials: Report