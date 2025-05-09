India's military bases were on target: Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC and resorted to heavy shelling in civilian areas in Uri and Poonch sectors on Thursday night.

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has admitted that Indian military bases were deliberately targeted during the hostilities on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. This statement comes following a series of missile and drone attacks launched by Pakistan on Indian territory, which were largely neutralised by India's air defence systems, including the Akash surface-to-air missile.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army also shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

Operation Sindoor

It should be noted here that Operation Sindoor, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the JeM and LeT bases in Pakistan as well as PoK. India's military action came days after the Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed the lives of 26 innocent people on April 22. This was termed as one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack.

