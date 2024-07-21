Major embarrassment for Pakistan, its consulate attacked, flag burned by 'Afghans' in Germany | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@THEINVISIBLEBIT Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt attacked

Islamabad: Afghan citizens stormed the Pakistan consulate in Germany, threw stones, and removed the Pakistani flag. The attackers also attempted to burn the Pakistani flag. The video of the incident also went viral on social media platforms.

Media reports indicated that the attack occurred during a protest by Afghan citizens and videos circulating on social media show the protesters storming the consulate, throwing stones, and removing the Pakistani flag. The attackers also attempted to burn the flag. According to details, 8 to 10 Afghan nationals were involved in storming the Pakistani consulate and fled after taking down the Pakistani flag. So far, no arrest has been made.

Pakistan reacts to attack on its consulate in Germany

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to the incident, Pakistan on Sunday, condemned the attack on its consulate in the German city of Frankfurt along with the failure of German authorities to protect the diplomatic facility. In the incident which occurred on Saturday, “the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its consular staff”, the Foreign Office said without identifying the nationality of the attackers.

“Pakistan strongly condemns yesterday’s attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular Mission,” it said.

Pakistan urge Germany to provide protection to its consulate

Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats, it said. “We are conveying our strong protest to the German government. We urge the German government to take immediate measures to fulfil its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany,” it said.

Pakistan also asked the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security.

Not the first time

This isn't the initial instance where some Afghan nationals have shown animosity towards Pakistan at a neutral venue. Back in 2019, Pakistan's win over Afghanistan at the Asia Cup in Sharjah was overshadowed by confrontations between the supporters of both sides.

Videos circulating on social media depicted Afghan fans struggling to contain their emotions upon their team's narrow loss by one wicket, resulting in acts of aggression towards Pakistani fans and damage to stadium facilities.

