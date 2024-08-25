Nehru's policies to PM Modi's leadership, Pakistani businessman says Islamabad needs leaders like them

Follow us on Image Source : SAJID TARAR/X Pakistan-American businessman Sajid Tarar

As Pakistan reeling under an extreme economic crisis for the past few years, a prominent Pakistani-American businessman exposed the condition in Islamabad and praised the progress India made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The businessman underscored that India has done extremely well under PM Modi and added Pakistan needs a leader like him.

Modi's slogan has worked well: Businessman

"Modi’s slogan of nationalism has worked well for Indians in India and also Indians living and working in the United States, where they dominate critical areas. When that happens, you know a nation has arrived," Baltimore-based Pakistani-American businessman Sajid Tarar told PTI.

Tarar, a pro-Trump Republican Party leader and founder of American Muslims for Donald Trump, said that India has flourished under Modi and it will help Pakistan if a leader like him comes to the fore. Tarar said that the rise of any nation was reflected in its lobbying capacity in the corridors of power in Washington, and the increase in Indian tech entrepreneurs has strengthened its diaspora.

"Pakistan must learn from India"

Pakistan must learn from this example and focus more on education, he said. "India’s first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of a rising nation with institutions such as IITs and IIMs have paid long-term dividends for the country. That’s what happens when you invest in education with a long-term future in mind,” he said.

Who is Sajid Tarar?

Tarar moved to the US in the 1990s and is well-connected with the ruling Pakistani establishment. On Trump’s candidacy for the presidential elections, Tarar said his return to power would put America back on the path of greatness. “Trump made his money before entering politics, and all he cares for now is making America great again. That’s not quite the case with career politicians on the Democrat side,” he said.

Tarar also said that 78-year-old Trump’s return to presidency will be a challenge to China, as the former president will challenge Beijing’s policies in various domains. On the immigrant issue, Tarar said Trump is not against immigrants but does not agree with the way the American government has dealt with the issue.

Trump would face Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, in the general elections on November 5.

(With inputs from agency)

