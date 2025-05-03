Pakistani Army trains locals in PoK amid threats of potential Indian retaliation after Pahalgam attack: Video Following India's strong retaliation vows, Pakistan has taken steps to bolster its security. In the latest measure, the Pakistani Army is training locals in PoK to supposedly withstand India's offensive actions.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan relations are witnessing a downward spiral in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. Amidst the deteriorating ties, Pakistan has been taking steps to beef up its defences as India has vowed strong measures against terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Some videos are doing the rounds on social media, showing the Pakistani Army training the locals in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Pakistani Army has installed training camps where locals are being trained to operate weapons. The video surfaces amid reports of Pakistani troops' reluctance to indulge in a battle with India, with several soldiers quitting the Pakistan Army.

The Pakistani Army is reported to have been scrambling its resources in the wake of what its ministers describe as an 'inevitable' Indian attack.

Following the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India has taken several diplomatic decisions against Pakistan, as it has also warned the perpetrators of strong retaliation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 vowed to punish the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy beyond their imagination, asserting that the country's enemies targeted not merely unarmed tourists but dared to attack India's soul.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, PM Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

In the wake of India's agressive posturing following Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reached out to "brotherly" countries, including Saudi Arabia, to impress upon India to de-escalate and defuse the heightened tensions.

India has termed Pakistan a rogue state, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that it has been fuelling global terrorism. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said the terrorists who carried out the 'cowardly' Pahalgam terror attack would not be spared.