Pakistani airbases attacked by Indian missiles in Operation Sindoor: Deputy PM Ishaq Dar India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to destroy 9 terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack. India and Pakistan on Saturday (May 10) announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings, military actions on land, air and sea.

Islamabad:

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, on Monday (May 12) accepted that around 11 airbases of Pakistan were attacked by the security forces of India in Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistani airbases attacked by Indian missiles in Operation Sindoor," said Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

Pakistani aircraft suffered damage in confrontation with India

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military admitted that at least one of its aircraft suffered minor damage in the military confrontation with India, without giving more information about the jet. India and Pakistan on Saturday (May 10) reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference along with officials of the air force and navy, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the purpose of the briefing was to apprise about the conduct and conclusion of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”.

Chaudhry said that only one aircraft of Pakistan suffered minor damage, without providing details about the aircraft. Responding to a question, he said no Indian pilot was in the custody of Pakistan, and all such reports were based on fake social media reports.

He claimed that the military’s response has been precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India inflicted heavy losses on Pakistan military

India has inflicted tremendous losses to the Pakistan military, including downing a few of its fighter jets featuring the latest technologies and damaging key military installations close to even capital, Islamabad, during the three-day confrontation between the two sides, the Indian military said on Sunday.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said 35-40 Pakistani military personnel were killed in the combat, and New Delhi achieved its desired objectives and that Pakistan will have to pay a very heavy price if it resorts to any more misadventure. The Indian military also acknowledged suffering some losses but declined to provide the details as the operations are going on.

"We are in a combat scenario. Losses are a part of combat. The question to be asked is, have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps? The answer is a thumping yes," Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a media briefing.

"All I can say is that we have achieved our objectives that we selected and all our pilots are back home," he said. The officer was asked about reports in the foreign media about losses of Indian fighter jets.