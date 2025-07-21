Pakistan: Young couple murdered in Balochistan desert, 11 arrested in 'honour killing' case The police have arrested 11 people in the case. According to the police, the young man and the young woman had married each other against the wishes of their families.

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Pakistan in which a couple has been murdered allegedly over their illicit relationship. The video of the brutal killing of the young man and a woman in Balochistan province went viral on social media.

Anger spread among people after the incident

Soon after the video of the murder went viral on social media, outrage spread in Pakistan over the incident. Leaders of civil society, religious scholars and political parties have demanded the arrest of the culprits and strict punishment for them.

In the video, some people armed with heavy weapons are seen shooting and killing the young man and woman.

All individuals involved will be brought to justice: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the incident on Monday. He said that 11 suspects have been arrested in this honour killing case.

“So far, 11 suspects have been arrested, and the operation is ongoing. All involved individuals will be brought to justice. The state stands with the oppressed!” he said in a post on X.

Government spokesman Shahid Rind said that the investigation is on.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a report that in 2024, there were at least 405 victims of recorded honour killing cases in the country.