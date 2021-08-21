Pakistani TikToker assault case: 24 arrested for assaulting, harassing woman Tiktoker on I-Day

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Pak woman TikToker’s clothes torn, thrown into air by hundreds for filming video

Officials in Pakistan have arrested nearly 24 people in connection with the assault of a TikToker and her companion last week in Lahore, a media report said. A woman TikToker in Pakistan had alleged that her clothes were torn and she was thrown into the air by hundreds of people who also assaulted her on the occasion of Independence Day

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said on Friday that 24 men had been taken into custody through geo-fencing and matching records from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for harassing and assaulting a female TikToker and her companions at Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, Dawn reported.

Taking to Twitter, Mazari said, "MoHR following with Punjab police on the condemnable Minar-i-Pakistan Lahore incident. So far 24 men were arrested through geo-fencing & NADRA match. More arrests are expected today. On issue of police negligence/failure IG inquiry is underway by Add IG."

A horrifying video from Pakistan had recently emerged online in which hordes of men were seen groping, mauling and tearing off the clothes of a woman, who is famed for her videos on TikTok. The popular Chinese short video app has been banned several times in Pakistan for allegedly allowing "inappropriate content" on its platform.

Several such horrific videos of the woman being "brutally attacked" in Lahore have surfaced online even as the country celebrated its Independence Day on August 14 and for a while, the incident was among top hashtags on Twitter #minarPakistan and #400 men were among the hashtags being used by outraged netizens who expressed their shock and disgust at the violence against the woman.

The woman filed a complaint with police in which she alleged that a mob of around 400 people attacked her and her friends while she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14

She and her companions made a lot of effort to escape from the mob but to no avail. "The crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said, adding that her companions were also assaulted.

Her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken", mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs 15,000 were snatched, the report said.

