Pakistan diverts humanitarian aid to rebuild Lashkar's Muridke HQ destroyed by IAF during Operation Sindoor According to sources, the LeT is now reconstructing the structure. This is being done under the supervision of Markaz Taiba director Maulana Abu Zar and LeT chief trainer Yunus Shah Bukhari alias Ustad ul Mujahiddin.

Islamabad:

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has completely demolished its headquarters in Muridke, Markaz Taiba, which was struck by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on May 7 under Operation Sindoor that was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack. The process of demolition began on August 18, after over a month following the strikes conducted by the IAF.

According to sources, the LeT is now reconstructing the structure. This is being done under the supervision of Markaz Taiba director Maulana Abu Zar and LeT chief trainer Yunus Shah Bukhari alias Ustad ul Mujahiddin.

Sources said at least five JCB machines were used to demolish the structure. By August 20, parts of Umm-ul-Qura had been demolished. The commander's residence building, meanwhile, was demolished on September 4.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke headquarters was struck by the IAF during Operation Sindoor.

They further said that the LeT and the Pakistani government plan to completely rebuild the structure before February 5 next year. Notably, the LeT observes February 5 as the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day convention.

Pakistani State Role and Funding

According to sources, the Pakistani government has provided LeT with an initial assistance package of PKR 4 crore for Markaz Taiba's reconstruction. As per LeT's internal assessment, the cost of restoring the headquarters to its pre-Operation Sindoor scale, with comparable training and residential facilities, will exceed PKR 15 crore, they noted.

Fundraising Under Humanitarian Cover

For this, the LeT has launched a fundraising campaign under the guise of humanitarian assistance for flood victims. Both offline collection drives and online appeals are being run, where cadres are projecting themselves as relief workers, the sources said.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Pakistan is raising funds to rebuild its Muridke headquarters in the guise of humanitarian aid.

LeT's ongoing fundraising efforts suggest a continuation of its past practices. Cadres have been observed staging photo opportunities at flood relief camps, handing out token supplies while simultaneously soliciting donations. Sources said these funds will be used in the reconstruction of the Markaz Taiba.