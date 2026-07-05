Pakistan under fire as arrest of several JAAC leaders trigger protests in PoK; all about the row

Islamabad:

Fresh protests have broken out across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after security forces reportedly detained more than 600 civil rights activists during a large-scale crackdown. The arrest of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir has further intensified public anger, with the organisation calling for his immediate release.

The JAAC reacted strongly on X, saying several of its senior members had been taken into custody. The group urged people to continue peaceful public action and launched the hashtag #ReleaseShoukatNawazMir to demand Mir's release.

Meanwhile, videos of JAAC core member Sardar Aman Khan addressing public gatherings have spread widely on social media. In one speech, the timing of which could not be independently verified, Khan described severe shortages of essential supplies in the region. He appealed to people in Mendhar, Poonch, Rajouri and Doda for assistance, claiming that residents were facing shortages of food and medicines.

Khan seeks support from people on other side of LoC

Khan also called for greater support from people living across the Line of Control. He said the ceasefire line should come to an end and appealed for people on the other side to stand with those in PoJK. He added that the movement remained committed to political dialogue despite the current situation.

Criticising the actions of the Pakistani authorities, Khan said residents would no longer be intimidated by force. He insisted that the movement would continue despite the crackdown and told supporters that they would find new ways to carry forward their campaign.

In another widely shared video, Khan directly addressed protesters, asking whether they should move towards the ceasefire line. The crowd responded loudly in support. He also urged journalists and writers to record the public's response, presenting it as a sign of growing dissatisfaction in the region.

Oppression would lead to severe consequences

Khan further warned that continued use of force against protesters could lead to a stronger response from the public. He said if peaceful demands were met with violence, people would consider other options, while warning the authorities not to express regret later over the consequences.

In a separate video message released a day later, Khan expanded his appeal to people across the wider Jammu and Kashmir region, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Ladakh, Kargil and Gilgit-Baltistan. He claimed that PoJK had been facing sustained pressure and oppression for nearly a month and urged people across the region to remain aware of the ongoing developments.

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