Now, Pakistan's UN envoy trolled for referring British PM Boris Johnson as 'Foreign Minister'

Pakistan's UN envoy call British PM Boris Johnson 'Foreign Minister'

In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, its permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi goofed up as she called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Foreign Minister" on Twitter. On Monday, Lodhi posted a picture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting his British counterpart and tweeted, "Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning."

She, however, deleted the tweet after around an hour and posted another picture which captioned, "Sorry typo in the previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning".

Deleting the tweet, however, was a step too late as the Pakistani Minister was already trolled on Twitter.

Those wondering how can foreign be a typo for Prime, well this is nothing @LodhiMaleeha has even "typo'd" a 2014 picture of a Gaza Girl, an alleged victim of an Israeli attack as that of a Kashmiri victim in UN in 2017.

This is not the first time that Lodhi has caused embarrassment to Pakistan.

In 2017, Lodhi held up a photograph of a scarred girl at the United Nations, she said she was offering proof of "brutality" in Kashmir.

But the photo turned out to be that of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl, taken in Gaza in 2014 by award-winning photographer Heidi Levine. The teenager had been injured by shrapnel in an Israeli attack.

