Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Now, Pakistan's UN envoy trolled for referring British PM Boris Johnson as 'Foreign Minister'

Now, Pakistan's UN envoy trolled for referring British PM Boris Johnson as 'Foreign Minister'

Even in 2017, Lodhi had held up a photograph of a scarred girl at the United Nations, she said she was offering proof of "brutality" in Kashmir. But the photo turned out to be that of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl, taken in Gaza in 2014 by award-winning photographer Heidi Levine. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2019 7:46 IST
Pakistan's UN envoy call British PM Boris Johnson 'Foreign

Pakistan's UN envoy call British PM Boris Johnson 'Foreign Minister'

In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, its permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi goofed up as she called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Foreign Minister" on Twitter. On Monday, Lodhi posted a picture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting his British counterpart and tweeted, "Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning."

She, however, deleted the tweet after around an hour and posted another picture which captioned, "Sorry typo in the previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning".

Deleting the tweet, however, was a step too late as the Pakistani Minister was already trolled on Twitter. 

This is not the first time that Lodhi has caused embarrassment to Pakistan.

In 2017, Lodhi held up a photograph of a scarred girl at the United Nations, she said she was offering proof of "brutality" in Kashmir.

But the photo turned out to be that of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl, taken in Gaza in 2014 by award-winning photographer Heidi Levine. The teenager had been injured by shrapnel in an Israeli attack.

ALSO READ | Pak committed one of the biggest blunders by joining US after 9/11: Imran Khan

ALSO READ | BIG confession by Imran Khan: Pakistan army and ISI had trained Al Qaeda

ALSO READ | Ready to mediate over Kashmir if India and Pakistan agree: Donald Trump

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBIG confession by Imran Khan: Pak army and ISI had trained Al Qaeda Next Story20 killed, 70 hurt in protests in Indonesia’s Papua province  