Pakistan: Two cafes in Parliament House closed after cockroaches found in food

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The lawmakers also complained that cockroaches were found in the food that was being served to them

Pakistan: Authorities have sealed two cafeterias situated in Pakistan's Parliament House here after lawmakers complained that cockroaches were found in the food served to them, a media report has said.

Officials from Islamabad’s district administration conducted raids on the two cafeterias in Parliament House after receiving a flurry of complaints from lawmakers about unhygienic conditions, according to a Samaa Tv report on Saturday.

The lawmakers also complained that cockroaches were found in the food that was being served to them, it said.

Upon inspection, they found vermin in the eating area and unsanitary conditions in the kitchen, following which the premises were sealed, the report added.

Many of the lawmakers said they had stopped ordering meals from these cafeterias owing to their abysmal hygienic conditions. Such incidents are not uncommon in Parliament House cafeterias.

In 2014, a cockroach was found in a ketchup bottle in one of these cafeterias. In 2019, lawmakers protested the quality of food being served in these cafeterias and the numerous regulation breaches pertaining to cleanliness standards, the report added.

Latest World News