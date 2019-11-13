Pakistan to reopen closed Hindu temples and also renovate them

Image Source : AP PHOTO Considering the long-standing demand of Pakistan's Hindu community, the Imran Khan government has decided to reopen the closed Hindu temples

Considering the long-standing demand of Pakistan's Hindu community, the Imran Khan government has decided to reopen the closed Hindu temples and also renovate them. According to a report in 'Radio Pakistan', the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf's spokesperson Ahmad Jawad gave this information while releasing the details of 10 achievements of the government. There has been a long-standing demand from the Hindu community in the country to reopen these temples. Agreeing with the demand, the government has decided to open these temples, Jawad said in a statement.

The 10 achievements mentioned by Jawad in the statement include a decline in the deficit of Pakistan International Airlines and 11 new electricity production projects. The statement also claimed that textile exports in the country witnessed an increase of 20 per cent. Construction of a modern hospital has been started in Gwadar with the help of China and a scheme was also initiated to provide employment to the youth.

