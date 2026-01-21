Pakistan to join Trump's 'Board of Peace' to support Gaza ceasefire efforts Pakistan said its participation is aligned with efforts under the United Nations Security Council framework. The Board of Peace was set up late last year as part of President Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it will join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” an initiative aimed at helping achieve lasting peace in Gaza. The decision follows an invitation extended by Trump to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

What is the ‘Board of Peace’?

The Board of Peace was set up late last year as part of President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. The platform is designed to address global conflicts and promote diplomatic solutions. While some countries have approached the initiative cautiously, the United States has claimed that more than 20 nations have agreed to be part of it so far.

Pakistan said its participation is aligned with efforts under the United Nations Security Council framework. Islamabad expressed hope that joining the board would lead to “concrete steps” toward a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The foreign ministry also stressed the need to increase humanitarian assistance and support the reconstruction of Gaza, which has suffered extensive damage amid ongoing conflict.

Trump has also invited India to be part of the 'Board of Peace' to resolve the crisis in Gaza, said US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Sunday. India has had historic ties with both Israel and Palestine, and had been providing humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt since the beginning of the conflict there.

"Honoured to convey President Donald J Trump's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the Board of Peace, which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity," he said.

India has also called for a peaceful solution, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi even welcoming the agreement between Israel and Palestine on the release of hostages. He had also reiterated that terrorism in any form and anywhere in the world is unacceptable.

"We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world," PM Modi had posted on X (formerly Twitter) in October last year following a telephonic conversation with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pakistan also invited by Trump

Notably, the US president has also invited Pakistan to the Gaza's 'Board of Peace'. However, inviting Pakistan may irk Israel, as Islamabad has been hostile toward Tel Aviv. "Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions," said Pakistan's foreign ministry official.

Apart from Pakistan, 11 other countries have been invited by Trump. These are Argentina, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy and Morocco. However, not all nations have accepted the invitation.