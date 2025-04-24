Pakistan to carry out surface-to-surface missile test off Karachi coast, India keeping close watch: Report In what can be termed a significant development after ties between India and Pakistan plummet to a new low following Pahalgam terror attack, Islamabad says it will conduct surface-to-surface missile testing.

New Delhi:

In what comes as a significant development as ties between India and Pakistan deteriorate in the wake of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Islamabad has issued a notification saying that it will carry out a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast along its coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone, news agency ANI reports citing defence sources. The Indian agencies are keeping a close watch on the development as the ties between both countries deteriorate in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks, the sources added.

The development comes as India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday took crucial decisions aimed at Islamabad over its links with the latest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The CCS took important decisions, which include keeping the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

After the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press conference said, "The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured."

Pakistan is holding a high-powered security huddle on Thursday to formulate an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties. Three service chiefs and important key ministers will attend the meeting, reported Radio Pakistan.