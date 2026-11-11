Pakistan terror attack: DSP, sub-inspector among 10 police personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 10 police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a sub-inspector, were killed on Wednesday after terrorists ambushed a police team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The team was on its way to carry out an operation against illegal gold mining when it came under attack.

The ambush took place in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, between Kohat and Karak districts. Police spokesperson Muhammad Nauman Zeb said the team was heading towards the Gumbat Kohat area of Kohat district when the attackers opened fire.

Police team came under fire from hilltops

According to a report in The Express Tribune, the attackers fired at the police personnel from hilltops, causing casualties and damaging police vehicles. The deceased officers included DSP Gambat Haider Zaman and Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar, Zeb said.

The assault also left five police mobile vehicles set on fire. The attackers continued firing at the team, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire, the police spokesperson said.

Additional forces sent to the spot

Following the attack, additional police vehicles were rushed to the area, while a heavy police contingent was deployed to respond to the assault.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor condemns attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the ambush, describing it as a nexus between criminal elements and terrorists.

He expressed grief over the deaths of the police personnel, paid tribute to the officers who lost their lives and extended condolences to their families.

Three CRPF personnel injured in Kulgam terror attack

The attack in Pakistan came on the same day as a separate assault on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a CRPF checkpoint in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon.

The firing took place at around 2:15 pm, following which the attackers fled. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital in Anantnag, while security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the assailants. One of the three personnel was reported to be critically injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

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