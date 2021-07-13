Tuesday, July 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 15 Pakistani soldiers killed in Taliban attack: Reports

15 Pakistani soldiers killed in Taliban attack: Reports

At least 15 Pakistan soldiers, including a senior officer, have been killed in an attack unleashed by Tehrik-i-Taliban, media reports said Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2021 20:53 IST
pakistan soldiers killed, taliban attack, pakistan taliban attack, pakistani soldiers, Khyber Pakhtu
Image Source : TWITTER

Captain Abdul Basit with Pakistan’s army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

At least 15 Pakistan soldiers, including a senior officer, have been killed in an attack unleashed by Tehrik-i-Taliban, media reports said Tuesday. According to reports, Captain Abdul Basit had ventured out for an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram agency when he alongwith his team was attacked. 

Meanwhile, there are also claims surfacing on social media about the abduction of a number of Pakistani soldiers by the Taliban.

If reports are to be believed, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Pakistani government or Army has not made an official statement on their casualties.

The TTP has been behind several terror attacks in Pakistan, including the recent bomb explosion near the Serena Hotel in Quetta, where the Chinese envoy to Pakistan was staying.

READ MORE: Pakistan cannot dictate us, impose its views: Taliban spokesman

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X