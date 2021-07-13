15 Pakistani soldiers killed in Taliban attack: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Captain Abdul Basit with Pakistan’s army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa.

At least 15 Pakistan soldiers, including a senior officer, have been killed in an attack unleashed by Tehrik-i-Taliban, media reports said Tuesday. According to reports, Captain Abdul Basit had ventured out for an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram agency when he alongwith his team was attacked.

Meanwhile, there are also claims surfacing on social media about the abduction of a number of Pakistani soldiers by the Taliban.

If reports are to be believed, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Pakistani government or Army has not made an official statement on their casualties.

The TTP has been behind several terror attacks in Pakistan, including the recent bomb explosion near the Serena Hotel in Quetta, where the Chinese envoy to Pakistan was staying.

