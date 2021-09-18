Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan started negotiations with Taliban, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday informed that his government has started negotiations with the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Khan's remarks came following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in Dushanbe, where SCO members thoroughly discussed issues associated with Afghanistan.

"After long meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan's neighbors, especially with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, I have begun negotiations with the Taliban for the inclusion of the Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek communities in the Afghan government for an inclusive government," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

These developments came when Pakistan itself is being slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of minorities in the country.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Islamabad had supported the Taliban in the siege Of Afghanistan.

In August, the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government in the country and announced a caretaker government that will administer the Sharia law.

The situation in Afghanistan has continuously been deteriorating since the Taliban takeover.

Earlier, Pakistan Imran Khan had also said that if the US does not hold talks with the Taliban and take a positive stance on its recognition it could escalate difficulties in the region, local media reported.

Khan expressed that the US war against terrorism was "disastrous" for Pakistan as Washington used Islamabad like a "hired gun" during their 20-year presence in Afghanistan. "We (Pakistan) were like a hired gun."

(With ANI inputs)

