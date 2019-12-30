Pakistan spent Rs 34 cr on Balochistan CM's plane repair (Representational Image)

Even as Pakistan is grappling with the economic crisis, Rs 34 crore (in Pakistani currency) has been spent to repair the plane of the Chief Minister of the country's Balochistan province, according to media reports. According to one Pakistani media, the Balochistan government told the state assembly that "a huge amount was spent on the repair of the Chief Minister's special aircraft".

The government said that between 2008 and 2012, Rs 17,39,52,650 was spent on the special aircraft of the Chief Minister. Even after spending such a massive amount, the aircraft could not be completely repaired and some flaws remained.

The aircraft's usage was terminated in 2013 and a new plane was purchased for the Chief Minister's use.

However, the new plane too did not prove to be any more efficient performance-wise. Between 2013 and 2018, Rs 16,43,57,588 has been spent on its repairs.

