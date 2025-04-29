Pakistan shocker: 7 bullet-ridden bodies found in Balochistan's Ziarat district, angry mob stages protest Notably, finding bullet ridden bodies in Pakistan's Balochistan is not uncommon. After the bodies were recovered, an angry mob gathered at the site and staged a protest.

Karachi:

Residents in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province found bullet-ridden bodies of seven people on Tuesday in Ziarat district. According to the deputy commissioner of Ziarat, Zakaullah Durrani, the bodies were found in the Chotiar area early in the morning. Another police official said that all seven bodies had several bullet wounds, suggesting they were killed at the same time.

After the bodies were recovered, an angry mob gathered at the site and staged a sit-in on the Ziarat highway, disrupting the traffic.

Durrani said that the authorities were talking to the protesters to clear the highway linking Chotiar and Ziarat, adding that the bodies were moved to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem and identification.

It is not uncommon in Balochistan to find unidentified bullet-riddled bodies, as many cases of missing persons are being heard in higher courts.

In a separate incident in Pakistan, a bombing at a peace committee's office in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed 9 lives as the committee's head also succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, according to the police.

Separately, four security personnel were injured in a firing by armed men at a joint post of the Frontier Corps and police at the border point of Mohmand and Bajaur districts in the province, according to sources.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November 2022.

(With inputs from AP)