Pakistan: Nine workers killed in deadly terror attack at mining site in Balochistan

Islamabad:

At least nine workers were killed after terrorists carried out a targeted assault at a copper and gold mining site in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police officials confirmed on Thursday. The incident has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in the region. As per details, the attack took place on Wednesday evening at the Darigwan site in the Chagai district where mining operations are run by National Resources Limited.

According to a senior police official, the assault was carefully timed when workers were finishing their shift. "It was a targeted attack and carried out at a time when workers were winding up their shift", the official said, as per news agency PTI. Following the incident, the bodies of the victims were transported to Prince Fahad Hospital in Dalbandin.

Company statement and security response

The mining company acknowledged the incident in an official statement, although it did not specify the number of casualties. It stated that security forces, including the Frontier Corps, reacted to the situation, secured the area and initiated a clearance operation to prevent further threats.

The company reiterated its commitment to the region, saying it remains "fully committed to the development and empowerment of local communities in Balochistan, with a strong focus on improving livelihoods and contributing to Balochistan's economy". It also noted that nearly 90 percent of the workforce at the Darigwan site belongs to Balochistan.

Region prone to terror attacks

The company had recently reported the discovery of significant deposits of copper, gold, lead and zinc at the site. However, such projects have often been vulnerable to militant attacks in the region. Incidents targeting workers, especially those coming from other provinces, have been reported in the past as well, underlining ongoing security challenges in Balochistan.

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