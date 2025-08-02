Pakistan: At least 30 injured after Islamabad Express train derails near Lahore At least 30 passengers were injured, three critically, after the Islamabad Express derailed near Lahore, prompting a major rescue operation and government-ordered inquiry.

New Delhi:

At least 30 passengers were injured, three of them critically, after several coaches of a passenger train derailed near Lahore on Friday evening, officials confirmed. The incident occurred at Kala Shah Kaku in Sheikhupura district, around 50 kilometres from Lahore, as the Islamabad Express was en route from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

According to Pakistan Railways, the derailment happened approximately half an hour after the train left Lahore Railway Station. A total of 10 coaches of the Islamabad Express were reported to have gone off the tracks. “At least 30 passengers were injured, and three are in critical condition,” the railways said in a statement issued late Friday night. Rescue teams rushed to the scene shortly after the incident and began relief operations.

Emergency personnel worked through the night to extricate passengers trapped inside the derailed coaches. Many of the injured received first aid at the scene, while those with more serious injuries were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Efforts are still underway to clear the affected section of the track and assist any remaining passengers. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi took swift notice of the derailment and directed senior officials, including the Railways CEO and the divisional superintendent, to reach the accident site and oversee ongoing operations. He also ordered an inquiry into the cause of the derailment and has requested a comprehensive report to be submitted within seven days.

In his statement, Abbasi emphasised the importance of ensuring passenger safety and improving railway infrastructure to prevent such incidents in the future. He assured the public that strict action would be taken if any negligence is found.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the incident and extended prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. He instructed authorities to expedite rescue and relief efforts and ensure the injured receive immediate and proper medical care.

Local media reported that emergency response teams acted promptly, rescuing more than 1,000 passengers from the derailed coaches. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear debris from the tracks, while medical teams provided on-site assistance and triaged injuries.

This incident adds to the growing concern over railway safety in Pakistan, where outdated infrastructure and maintenance issues have led to several train accidents in recent years. The inquiry’s findings are expected to provide clarity and pave the way for remedial measures.

(PTI inputs)