Pakistan set to receive advance US Air-to-Air missiles: Know all about AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles Pakistan is among the list of countries that are set to receive American manufacturer Raytheon's Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles.

Washington:

Pakistan is likely to receive AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States, the US Department of War (DoW) said in an official statement. The US missiles are to be equipped on F-16 Falcons flown by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

A newly modified arms contract notified by the US Department of War (formerly the Department of Defense) listed Pakistan among the confirmed foreign buyers of the missile system made by Raytheon. The company received an additional USD 41.6 million on a previously awarded contract (FA8675-23-C-0037) for the production of the AMRAAM's C8 and D3 variants, raising the total contract value to more than USD 2.51 billion, the DoW said.

Pakistan currently operates the older C5 variant, around 500 of which were acquired with its Block 52 F-16s in 2010. In early 2006, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) ordered 500 AIM-120C-5 AMRAAM missiles. The PAF got the first three F-16C/D Block 50/52+ aircraft on July 3, 2010, and the first batch of AMRAAMs on July 26, 2010.

What is the AIM-120 AMRAAM?

The AIM-120 AMRAAM is America's most advanced air-to-air missile. It is an upgraded version of the AIM-7 Sparrow. Developed in the 1980s, it operates day and night in all weather conditions. It is also nicknamed the "Slammer" because of its extremely fast flight. Pakistan will receive the C8 variant, an export version of the AIM-120D. It features GPS guidance and improved jamming resistance.

This missile has been in service with the US Air Force since 1988. More than 20,000 have been produced.

AIM-120 AMRAAM: Features

Here are its key features of AIM-120 AMRAAM:

Length: 12 feet (3.65 meters)

Weight: About 350 pounds (159 kg)

Diameter: 7 inches (178 millimeters)

Wingspan: 21 inches (53 cm) in A/B variants

Propulsion: Solid rocket motor – boost-sustain type, which provides high acceleration.

Speed: 4900 km/h.

Range: Over 50-100 kilometers (depending on variant)

Guidance System: Active radar (self-locks target), inertial navigation (initial guidance), mid-course updates (via datalink), and GPS (in newer variants).

Warhead: High-explosive blast-fragmentation – 20 kg, which shatters the aircraft

Launch Platform: Jets like the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-35; also ground launchers

Variants: A/B (older), C5/C7 (medium), D (long range), C8 (export, to Pakistan)

Cost: $1-1.5 million per missile

Which countries are using it?

More than 42 countries have purchased the AIM-120. Key countries using AMRAAM missiles are:

US

Europe: Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Poland

Asia: Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore

Middle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, UAE

Others: Canada, New Zealand, Romania, Switzerland

This missile has been used in Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, Indo-Pak (2019), and Syria. It has a record of 16 air-to-air kills.

The AIM-120 is called "fire and forget." The pilot locks the target and launches the missile. Initially, it flies using inertial guidance. Midway, updates are received from the jet. Finally, its own radar is activated – it engages the enemy. It is resistant to radar jamming. Up to six can be mounted on an F-16. A perfect fit for Pakistan's Block 52 F-16.

More than 14,000 AMRAAM missiles have been produced for the United States Air Force, the United States Navy, and 33 international customers. Its mature seeker design allows it to quickly find targets in the most combat-challenging environments.