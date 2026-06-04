Pakistan set to exit UNSC as 5 new nations elected; Muslim-majority Central Asian country makes historic debut

New Delhi:

Pakistan's tenure at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to end this year as five new countries have been elected as non-permanent members of the world's most powerful diplomatic body. In a significant outcome of the UNSC elections held on June 3, Kyrgyzstan secured a seat on the Security Council for the first time in its history. Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe were also elected as non-permanent members for a two-year term. The newly elected nations will replace Pakistan, Panama, Denmark, Greece and Somalia, whose terms will conclude at the end of 2026. The incoming members will officially take their seats on January 1, 2027, and serve until December 31, 2028.

Kyrgyzstan creates history

The biggest highlight of this year's election was Kyrgyzstan's historic entry into the Security Council. According to reports, seven countries contested for five available seats. Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe secured election in the first round of voting. The final seat witnessed a closely watched contest between Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines. After three additional rounds of voting, Kyrgyzstan emerged victorious, securing its first-ever membership in the Security Council.

How are UNSC elections conducted?

To win a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, a candidate country must secure a two-thirds majority of the member states present and voting in the United Nations General Assembly. If all 193 UN member states participate in the vote, a minimum of 129 votes is required for election. Countries that abstain are not counted in the total number of votes cast. The election process ensures regional representation, with seats allocated among different geographical groups across the world.

Composition of the UN Security Council

The United Nations Security Council consists of 15 members.

Five countries hold permanent membership:

United States

Russia

China

United Kingdom

France

The remaining ten seats are occupied by non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. Every year, elections are held for five of these non-permanent seats to ensure rotational representation from various regional groups, including Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Western European and other states.

Why the Security Council matters

The UN Security Council is widely regarded as the most influential body within the United Nations. Its primary responsibility is maintaining international peace and security. The Council has the authority to adopt legally binding resolutions, impose international sanctions, establish peacekeeping missions and, when necessary, authorise the use of force.

Because of these powers, membership in the Security Council is considered a major diplomatic achievement and provides countries with a significant platform to influence global security decisions.

What happens next?

The newly elected countries will spend the coming months preparing for their roles before formally joining the Council in January 2027. With geopolitical tensions continuing across several regions of the world, the incoming members are expected to play a crucial role in shaping discussions on international conflicts, peacekeeping operations, sanctions regimes and global security challenges over the next two years.

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