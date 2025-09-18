'Attack on one, aggression against both': Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign mutual defence deal; India reacts The strategic defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia comes just days after an Israeli strike targeted Hamas leaders in neighbouring Qatari capital Doha.

Riyadh:

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a new mutual defence agreement, with the two sides declaring that any attack on either nation will be treated as "an act of aggression against both." The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

The agreement between the two nations comes two days after an extraordinary joint session between the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was called, in the wake of Israel's attack on the Qatari capital Doha on September 9.

'Attack on one, aggression against both': Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in statement

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," a joint statement published on Wednesday said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

"The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," it added.

India on Pakistan, Saudi Arabia deal

In response to a media query on reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability.

He further assured that the government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains.

"We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration. We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Also Read: India blasts Pakistan as 'terror addict and failed state' at UN, takes on Switzerland over minority

Also Read: PM Modi speaks to Qatar Emir, condemns 'violation of sovereignty' after Israeli strikes in Doha