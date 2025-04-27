Pakistan's Minister warns India: 'Our missiles are targeted at you' amid Indus water treaty suspension Pakistan's Hanif Abbasi warned of nuclear retaliation and missile strikes on India if water supply is halted, as tensions rise over the Indus Waters Treaty and escalating diplomatic measures.

New Delhi:

Pakistan's Minister Hanif Abbasi has dramatically escalated tensions with India, openly threatening nuclear retaliation. He warned that Pakistan's missile stockpile, including Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missiles along with 130 nuclear warheads, is "only for India," and should India halt Pakistan’s water supply, it should be ready for a war.

“If they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war. The military equipment we have, the missiles we have, they’re not for display. Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you,” Abbasi said, reiterating the severity of Pakistan’s preparedness.

The remarks came after India announced a series of countermeasures following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India decided to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and revoked all visas for Pakistani nationals, triggering a reciprocal response from Islamabad.

In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights, creating significant disruption in Indian aviation. Abbasi mocked India’s actions, claiming, "If things were to continue like this for another 10 days, the airlines in India would go bankrupt." He further criticised India for not acknowledging its security failures in the terror attack, instead shifting the blame to Pakistan.

Abbasi’s comments also focused on the economic measures India took, including downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending trade relations. He emphasized that Pakistan was already preparing for the consequences and would counter any economic actions taken against it. "We are ready to face any economic actions they take," he stated.

The diplomatic row intensified after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made bold statements in an interview, admitting that Pakistan had supported and trained terror groups for decades. However, Asif blamed the United States and Western powers, including Britain, for Pakistan's involvement. "We have been doing this dirty work for the US and the West, including Britain, for three decades," Asif explained.

Asif also suggested that the Pahalgam attack was part of a broader Indian agenda, accusing India of staging the attack to create a regional crisis targeting Pakistan. He further claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group with links to the attack, no longer exists, and insisted, "Lashkar is an old name. It does not exist... Our government has condemned it (Pahalgam attack) categorically."

The situation remains highly volatile, with both nations facing the prospect of further escalation as tensions rise over the shared water dispute and regional security concerns.