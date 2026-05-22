Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir flies to Tehran as US-Iran talks near breakthrough

Islamabad:

Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday left for Tehran amid reports that peace deal between the United States (US) and Iran has been almost finalised, according to Iranian state media reports. Munir is likely to meet the top Iranian leadership, including Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran.

Munir was scheduled to fly to Tehran on Thursday, but the trip was postponed. According to various media reports, Munir was waiting for a green signal from Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is in Tehran since Wednesday and holding talks with Iranian leadership over a possible deal to the end conflict in the Middle East that started on February 28.

Naqvi, whose Tehran visit was unannounced, met Araghchi for second time in less than 24 hours earlier in the day, discussing the proposal in detail to establish long-term peace and stability in the region. Pakistan has been pushing for a ceasefire between the US and Iran, and if the proposal is accepted by both sides, then the next round of talks could happen once again in Islamabad.

What's inside the proposal?

According to Iranian state media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the proposal involves an immediate and complete ceasefire on all fronts. It includes a proposal that the two sides will not target each other's military and civilian infrastructure, apart from respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The draft framework also proposes complete freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Besides, it also proposes a joint mechanism to monitor the implementation of the agreement. The deal also provides a framework for lifting of US sanctions gradually if Iran agrees to the terms, reported Al Arabiya.

Rubio positive about Iran talks

With reports emerging that the peace treaty is certain to be finalised, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that there has been "slight progress" over talks with the Islamic Republic. However, he warned that "other options" remain on the table for the US if Iran fails to accept the deal.

"No one in the world is in favour of a tolling system. It can't happen. It would be unacceptable," he told reporters when asked about Iran's plan to toll Strait of Hormuz.

"I don't want to get ahead of it ... I think we've made some progress," Rubio said on the negotiations. "But obviously we're dealing with a system that itself is a little fractured."

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