Pakistan: Rich industrialist's wife, caught 'smiling' after mowing down two people, escapes punishment

Karachi: Natasha Danish, a woman from a wealthy, influential business family who sparked outrage recently for showing an unremorseful attitude on camera after mowing down two people with her SUV, has escaped punishment as the relatives and families of the victims have forgiven her, according to local reports. Natasha was seen smiling and appearing unrepentant after killing two people with her car on August 19.

Natasha is married to Danish Iqbal, an influential businessman in Pakistan who is the Chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited and its affiliated companies, as well as at Metro Power Group. On August 19, she was speeding in her Toyota Land Cruiser and attempted to turn, when she hit three motorcycles and another car before overturning on Karsaz Road, Karachi.

Imran Arif, 60, and his 22-year-old daughter Amna were killed in the accident while three others were injured and taken to the hospital, Dawn reported. Imran used to sell papers to shops while his daughter was employed in a private firm. Natasha and her husband were arrested and booked on manslaughter charges after the accident.

'Tum mere baap ko nahi jaante'

Natasha was caught on camera smiling after the incident and showing no signs of remorse. At one point, she even boasted about her family's influence, saying. "Tum mere baap ko nahi jaante (You don't know my father). Eyewitnesses said Natasha appeared intoxicated at the accident and tried to flee the scene but was caught by bystanders.

On August 28, Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon that Natasha was under the influence of narcotic methamphetamine (crystal meth) while driving. Natasha was granted bail in the accident case by the courts but kept under custody in the narcotics case. Her lawyer claimed that her mental was "not stable" and she was undergoing treatment.

Victims' kin forgive accused 'in name of Allah'

After the hearing at a Sessions Court earlier on Friday, Barrister Uzair Ghouri, representing the bereaved families, told the media outside the court that they (the families) had forgiven the driver "in the name of Allah". The victims’ families submitted an affidavit in the court forgiving the accused.

“[They have forgiven the suspect] out of court in the name of Allah”, according to the affidavit that has come forward,“ Dawn quoted defence counsel Amir Mansoob Qureshi as saying. "They (the family) are saying that they have forgiven because those who forgive have the highest stature."

The agreement between the affected families and the accused were presented in the court of a judicial magistrate where the case was under trial, after which the accused was granted bail. Soon after, social media erupted with blames that the family accepted blood money, despite the lawyers of both parties denying the claims.

In Pakistan, under Sharia laws of Qisas and Diyat, a victim’s family or heirs can forgive an accused even if he or she has caused deaths. “The bereaved families have forgiven the accused in the name of Allah and it is baseless rumours that they have taken blood money (Diyat in Islamic Shariah laws) to forgive her for the deaths,” said Qureshi.

