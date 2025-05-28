'Pakistan repeatedly attacked India, we won't give them our territory even...': Tharoor in Panama | Video Tharoor said that it's not just acceptable for us to continue bearing the pain, the grief, the wounds, and the losses, and then merely inform the international community, 'Look what is happening to us.' Please help us and put pressure on the perpetrators to prosecute the criminals.

Panama City:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led delegation held a meeting with Panama Assembly President Dana Castaneda where the Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament conveyed India's resolute position against terrorism while informing the others about Pahalgam terror attack. Tharoor also emphasised the unity of all political parties for the national purpose and stated that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and will take action against perpetrators.

"We all come from different political backgrounds and different parts of India, but we are united in national purpose... After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, we waited to see whether the Pakistan government would take any action against the perpetrators of the terrible crime. When nothing was being done, two weeks later, on the 7th of May, we attacked the known headquarters of terrorist bases inside Pakistan," he said.

"We had no interest in starting a war, but we felt that a terrorist act must not go unpunished," Tharoor added.

Tharoor further sought an understanding in advance with the Panama government in case if another terrorist attack happens in India.

"We do believe, unfortunately, that this problem (terrorist attacks sponsored by Pakistan) is not over and if there is another terrorist incident tomorrow, we believe that we will not have to come back here, we will have your understanding in advance," Tharoor said.

India struck at Punjabi heartland of Pakistan

Shashi Tharoor said, "What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realised they will have a price to pay, on that, let there be no doubt. When, for the first time, India breached the Line of Control between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launch pad - the Uri strike in September 2015. That was already something we had not done before. Even during the Kargil War, we had not crossed the Line of Control; in Uri, we did, and then came the attack in Pulwama in January 2019. This time, we crossed not only the Line of Control but also the international border, and we struck the terrorist headquarters in Balakot. This time, we have gone beyond both of those. We have not only gone beyond the Line of Control and the international border. We have struck at the Punjabi heartland of Pakistan by hitting terror bases, training centres, terror headquarters in nine places."

Pakistan repeatedly attacks India: Tharoor

Tharoor added, "Unfortunately, our desire to just be left alone is not reciprocated by our friends on the other side of the border. They have chosen repeatedly to attack us because they believe that they want territory which they do not control, which we control. It is part of the sovereign borders of the United Indian, and we are not going to give it to them even if we have to pay the price that we have repeatedly been paid...".

He says, "Not only India, but Western intelligence agencies had recordings of the chilling voice of the Pakistani cold-blooded handler giving daily minute-by-minute instructions to the killers in Mumbai. While the killings were going on, all the evidence was collected, and dossiers were established. What happened? Has a single person behind this outrage been prosecuted, let alone convicted?... There have been examples in the last 20 years of attacks in New York, in London, in Madrid, in so many different parts of the world, which have been blamed provably on Pakistani terrorists or terrorists trained in Pakistan and brought to these countries. This is the sad reality we are facing today...".

Put pressure on perpetrators to prosecute 'criminals': Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor said, "...It is just not acceptable for us to continue to bear the pain, the grief, the wounds, the losses and then merely go and tell the international community, look what is happening to us. Please help us. Please put pressure on the perpetrators to actually identify and prosecute the criminals...".

He says, "We have suffered attack after attack for almost four decades now. Going back from the first attacks in Kashmir in 1989 onwards, we have seen repeated outrageous civilian victims...".

Panama Assembly President Dana Castaneda assured that Panama has a strong law against terrorism. "We have a very strong law against terrorism.", Castaneda replied.

The all-party delegation led by Tharoor arrived in Panama City for a three-day official visit after concluding their visit to Guyana. During the visit, the Members of Parliament will be interacting with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, according to the Indian Embassy in Panama statement. In a statement shared on X, Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "The delegation will be interacting with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, underlining our strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as India's collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism."

"An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, will be visiting the Republic of Panama from 27-29 May 2025 to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.", the statement read.

The delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, comprises Members of Parliament- Sarfaraz Ahmed, G M Harish Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Mallikarjun Devda, Milind Deora and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.