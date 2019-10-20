'Pakistan rejects media reports about India attacking launchpads along LoC, says Pak army spokesperson 

Sunday, October 20, 2019
     
Pakistan has rejected reports that the Indian Army targeted at least four terror camps in the PoK and said it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to expose Indian "falsehood" on Sunday.  

India TV News Desk
Islamabad Published on: October 20, 2019 18:51 IST
Pakistan has rejected reports that the Indian Army targeted at least four terror camps in the PoK and said it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to expose Indian "falsehood" on Sunday.

 
As per government sources, the Indian Army on Sunday launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangadhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Pakistani soldiers.

There have been reports of killing of at least four-five terrorists in the shelling by the Indian Army, which inflicted significant damage on the Pakistani side. 

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal, rejected these reports, said, "Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about alleged launchpads being targeted by India along the LoC."

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan has called upon the P-5 countries (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) to ask India to provide information about the terror launchpads. It said Pakistan is willing to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose "Indian falsehood".

Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also rejected the reports saying the Indian media is "falsely claiming" targeting of alleged terror camps.

Meanwhile, Pakistan summoned Indian envoy Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the firing by Indian troops that it said killed five civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri Sectors. 
(With inputs from PTI)

 

