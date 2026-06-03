Major embarrassment: Japan mosque inaugurated by Pakistani envoy declared illegal over dubious records

New Delhi:

Pakistan's embassy in Japan has clarified that it has no connection with a mosque project in the Japanese city of Kawagoe after local authorities said the building was constructed without the permissions required under Japanese law. The issue has drawn attention after reports emerged that the mosque was built in an area where construction is heavily restricted and that Pakistan's ambassador to Japan had attended its inauguration earlier this year.

Mosque built without required approval

The mosque is located in Kawagoe, in Japan's Saitama Prefecture, on a 4,500-square-metre plot classified as mountain forest land. The area falls under an urbanisation control zone, where construction is generally not allowed unless special approval is granted by local authorities.

According to city officials, the mosque was built without securing the necessary permissions under Japan's City Planning Act.

Authorities said the structure was developed despite restrictions that apply to the area, prompting scrutiny from local officials.

Land ownership changed earlier this year

Reports indicate that the land changed ownership in March 2025. Property records show it was transferred from a real estate company based in Fujimi to a firm registered at the Kawagoe address where the mosque now stands.

The ownership change and subsequent construction have become key points in the ongoing controversy.

Pakistan embassy issues clarification

Amid growing attention around the project, Pakistan's embassy in Japan issued a statement stressing that it does not support or endorse any construction that fails to comply with local laws.

The embassy urged members of the Pakistani community living in Japan to strictly follow Japanese regulations, particularly when undertaking projects related to places of worship.

It emphasised that no religious building should be constructed without obtaining all necessary approvals from local authorities.

The controversy gained further attention because Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan, Abdul Hameed, attended the mosque's inauguration ceremony in April.

However, the embassy said the ambassador accepted the invitation only after organisers assured him that all required permits had been obtained. In a separate statement, the embassy said it had no involvement in projects that do not comply with local government regulations and reiterated that it was not connected to the Kawagoe construction project.

The issue has also sparked discussion within Japan's Pakistani Muslim community. Representatives associated with the long-established Yashio Masjid, which has operated in the region for years, stressed the importance of working closely with local authorities and residents.

Community leader Shakeel Sheikh Mohammad criticised the construction of any mosque without proper approval, saying that maintaining good relations with local communities is essential for creating a positive environment for worship.

The Pakistani embassy has called on community members to cooperate fully with Japanese authorities and ensure transparency in future projects.

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