Pakistan rattled, restricts airspace ahead of India's tri-services exercise along strategic border The joint exercise, involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force, will showcase multi-domain capabilities, including offensive maneuvers, amphibious operations, electronic warfare, and cyber operations.

New Delhi:

Pakistan appears on high alert following India’s notification for a large-scale tri-services military exercise, Exercise Trishul, scheduled along the western border from October 30 to November 10. The notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by India has prompted Islamabad to restrict several air traffic routes over its central and southern regions just days before the drill begins, signalling heightened vigilance.

“Pakistan has now issued a notification restricting multiple air traffic routes along its central & southern airspace, possibly for a military exercise/weapons test, as India prepares for its Tri-Services Exercise across the border,” tweeted open-source intelligence and satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon.

The joint exercise, involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, will demonstrate the armed forces’ multi-domain operational capabilities, including offensive manoeuvres, amphibious operations, electronic warfare, and cyber operations. According to satellite imagery and Symon, the airspace reserved for the exercise extends up to 28,000 feet — an unusually large area for a routine drill.

“The chosen area and scale of activity are unusual,” Symon noted on Twitter, highlighting the strategic significance of the operation near the Sir Creek–Sindh–Karachi axis.

India’s Defence Ministry emphasised that Exercise Trishul is a preparedness measure aimed at validating joint operations, showcasing self-reliance, and highlighting indigenous innovation in weapon systems. Troops from the Southern Command will actively participate, executing complex manoeuvres across challenging terrains, including the creek and desert sectors, as well as amphibious operations off the Saurashtra coast.

While India frames the drill as routine, Pakistan’s recent NOTAM for October 28–29 — which did not cite a reason — has been interpreted by analysts as a precaution against potential military activity or weapons tests. Such parallel notifications have become common since Operation Sindoor, when Indian forces struck terror camps and military bases in response to the Pahalgam attack, leading both nations to frequently close airspace during major military movements.

The strategic importance of Sir Creek, a 96-km marshy estuary between Gujarat and Sindh, has further amplified tensions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently warned Pakistan against any “misadventure” in the region, stating, “If Pakistan dares to act in the Sir Creek sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography.” Intelligence reports indicate Islamabad has been strengthening its military infrastructure in the area, making India’s large-scale drill all the more significant.

Exercise Trishul thus not only serves as a test of India’s joint operational capabilities but also sends a clear strategic signal to Pakistan amid ongoing border tensions.