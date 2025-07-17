Pakistan rains: 116 dead, 253 injured as flash floods wreak havoc, affected people evacuated to safer places Pakistan flood: Authorities in Paksitan have issued an emergency evacuation warning for the low-lying areas near Nala Lai in Rawalpindi, including Gawalmandi and Katarian, after continuous heavy rainfall raised water levels in Islamabad.

The continuous torrential rains and flash floods in Pakistan since June 26 have wreaked havoc in the country. At least 116 people have died so far in various areas of Pakistan due to this flood and rain. At the same time, 253 people have been injured during this period. This information was given by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday. As per the latest report of NDMA, five more people died in rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours, while 41 people were injured.

Emergency evacuation warning issued

Authorities in Paksitan have issued an emergency evacuation warning for the low-lying areas near Nala Lai in Rawalpindi, including Gawalmandi and Katarian, after continuous heavy rainfall raised water levels in Islamabad, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in an alert on Thursday.

A "very important update" from PMD Headquarters in Islamabad directed all stakeholders to begin evacuating residents from the Lai Nullah Basin as a precautionary measure, warning of possible flash floods due to rising water levels.

The warning comes amid ongoing torrential monsoon rains that have lashed multiple regions of Punjab and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the past few days.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi record intense rainfall

According to the PMD, Islamabad and Rawalpindi recorded intense rainfall overnight. Meanwhile, Chakwal district in Punjab was hit by a cloudburst, receiving 400 mm of rain in just 10 hours, which led to flash floods and widespread waterlogging, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement, according to Dawn.

PDMA Spokesperson Irfan Ali Kathia said, "Chakwal recorded 400mm of rain in 10 hours, which left many areas flooded."

Evacuation efforts are going on

He added that water levels have started to recede as rains subsided, and evacuation efforts were ongoing to move trapped citizens to safer areas, as per Dawn.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a countrywide warning forecasting heavy rainfall and wind-thundershowers through July 17. It warned of flash floods in vulnerable regions, including the Potohar region, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of Balochistan.