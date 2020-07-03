Pakistan: At least 29 killed as bus carrying Sikh pilgrims rams into train in Punjab

Friday, July 03, 2020
     
At least 29 passengers killed after a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims rammed into a train in the Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab province at 1:30 pm on Friday.

Islamabad Updated on: July 03, 2020 17:13 IST
Bus carrying Sikh pilgrims hit by train in Punjab; 19 killed

At least 29 passengers killed after a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims rammed into a train in the Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab province at 1:30 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, eight people are reported to be injured. The Shah Hussain Express which was headed to Lahore from Karachi collided with the mini-bus near Farooqabad railway station (around 60 kms away from Lahore).

As per the local media report, the bus was carrying Sikh pilgrims returning from Nanakana Sahib. The accident took place at a railway crossing where there were no barriers. 

The people who were injured in the accident have been taken to the nearby hospital. The rescue operations by Pakistan Railways and other rescue teams are underway. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railway Minister Rashid Sheikh has ordered the respective officials to take cognizance of the situation. Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan too expressed his condolences for the deceased. 

