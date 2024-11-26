Slingshots vs giant fans: Pakistan Police and PTI protesters turn clash into bizarre showdown

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SOCIAL/DAWN A police officer aims to throw stone with a slingshot as others fire tear gas shells to disperse Imran Khan's supporters (L) A truck carrying locally manufactured ‘industrial fans’ is seen as part of the PTI convoy, heading towards Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (R)

Pakistan authorities fired tear gas on Tuesday (November 26) in Pakistan's capital Islamabad to scatter protesters demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in demonstrations they said killed four paramilitary troops. Amid this chaotic situation, several photos and videos went viral on social media where the Pakistani Police were seen using "slingshot" to shoot a stone towards protestors during a clash in Islamabad.

"Latest advancement" in Pakistan's nuclear arsenal: Social media users say

This triggered a meme fest on social media platforms where the users giggled about how a nuclear state government was tackling the protest. Some even compared it with the "most advanced" version of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

Image Source : APSupporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, aim to throw stones with slingshots following police fire tear gas shell to disperse them during clashes, in Islamabad.

PTI brings giant fans to fight off tear gas

The "creative" approach was not limited to Pakistani Police. Pakistani media, Dawn, reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, whose workers were marching towards Islamabad on Sunday in a ‘do or die’ protest aimed at forcing the government to set free Imran Khan along with accepting some other crucial demands, introduced a novel way to counter one of the stringent measures put in place to thwart their movement.

VIDEO: Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of PTI brought huge industrial fans, similar to those used in paramotoring — besides employing other gadgets to protect the participants from the effects of teargas shelling. The large fans, transported on a truck, are being probably used for the first time in a political march in Pakistan, reported the Pakistani media.

The PTI’s social media head in KP, Ikram Khattana, while talking to Dawn said the fans had been locally manufactured for their planned protest march towards Islamabad. "There are six such fans which are part of the convoy taken out from Peshawar," Khattana said, adding that electricity generators had been arranged to operate these fans," he said.

Image Source : APSupporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, remove shipping container to clear way for their rally demanding Khan's release, in Islamabad

PTI protests in Pakistan

Khan’s supporters had marched into the capital in response to his call for a sit-in near parliament to press demands ranging from his release to the government’s resignation, before clashes broke out. The interior ministry warned that a curfew could be imposed with troops called in to block the marchers, whom Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed for the deaths, saying the troops were run over by vehicles in a convoy of protesters.

The ministry did not say who was responsible for the death of the four paramilitary troops.

Pakistan's army took control of D-Chowk, a large square in downtown Islamabad’s Red Zone, which is an area that houses key government buildings and is the destination of the protesters. Paramilitary rangers formed the next layer of deterrence at the site and police made up a third. Rangers urged everyone to leave the area, including journalists and fired warning shots into the air.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, headed toward D-Chowk in a heavily guarded convoy which included a large truck crammed with supporters. The convoy, comprising scores of vehicles, passed slowly along Jinnah Avenue and was surrounded by well-wishers. “We have now allowed police to take any decision according to the situation,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said while visiting the square.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Pakistan: No internet, schools shut, trains cancelled, shoot at sight ordered amid PTI protest