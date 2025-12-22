Pakistan prohibits beggars, passengers with incomplete documents to travel abroad Recently, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had claimed that more than 66,000 passengers were offloaded from flying outside the country over suspected irregular travel.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sent a warning that people with incomplete travel documents won't be allowed to travel abroad, Pakistani media reported.

This comes following the reports of Pakistani passengers being offloaded at various countries across the country. As per reports, countries in the Gulf region, objected Pakistani nationals being found engaging in organised begging rings, which led to damage in Pakistan’s international image.

Recently, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had claimed that more than 66,000 passengers were offloaded from flying outside the country over suspected irregular travel, Arab News stated. Moreover, tens of thousands of people were deported from the Arab nations and other nations under the wider crackdown on illegal migration, it added.

Meanwhile, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan stated that Naqvi has barred those passengers from traveling abroad. "Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says professional beggars and people traveling with incomplete documents will not be allowed to go abroad," state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

The Interior Minister added that those "bring a bad name to Pakistan" will face strict action and claimed that no passenger will be stopped from traveling without a valid reason.

"The interior minister said the dignity of Pakistan and facilitation of passengers are his top priorities," the state broadcaster said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee, which was led by the federal minister for overseas Pakistanis. The aim of the committee is to streamline immigration procedures and investigate cases of passengers being offloaded arbitrarily.

Sharif also assessed enforcement efforts at a high-level government meeting on Saturday focused on tackling human smuggling and illegal immigration. During the session, officials reported a 47 percent drop in illegal migration to Europe from the country, attributing the decline to stricter screening at points of departure.

"In taking action against those traveling illegally or holding suspicious travel documents, special care must be taken to ensure that passengers with valid documents are not affected," Sharif said according to a statement issued by his office.